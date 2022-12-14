No Bets Barred: Sending off 2022 in style with big bets at UFC Vegas 66

Coming off an up-and-down week at UFC 282, the No Bets Barred boys are back to discuss the final UFC event of the year, UFC Vegas 66.

Headlined by a top-10 middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland, UFC Vegas 66 features 14 fights. Since it’s the final event of the year, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew decide to get after it with an absolutely ridiculous number of plays on the card. Things start off with dissension in the main event, and opposing views continue through much of the card, except when it comes to the most tried and true No Bets Barred tradition: Flyweight Unders.

Tune in for Episode 29 of No Bets Barred.

