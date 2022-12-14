James Krause, Darrick Minner suspended in Nevada pending full disciplinary hearing as betting investigation continues

James Krause and Darrick Minner had temporary suspensions extended by the Nevada Athletic Commission on Wednesday pending a full disciplinary hearing that will take place at a later date.

As of now, both coach and fighter are being suspended for failure to report an injury after Minner fought and lost to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke by first-round TKO at UFC Vegas 64 in November. There’s a much deeper investigation surrounding that bout due to potential betting irregularities after the odds for the fight shifted dramatically in the hours leading up to the event with Minner becoming a massive underdog.

While that investigation could lead to much harsher sanctions, or even potential criminal charges being filed, Krause and Minner are both currently just under suspension for failing to report the injury. Nevada State Deputy Attorney General Joel Bekker laid out the complaints before the commission including details about why each is facing a suspension.

“Respondent [James Krause] allegedly allowed Mr. Minner to submit a medical questionnaire dated Nov. 1, 2022 and confirmed statement was true and accurate to a representative of the commission on Nov. 4, 2022,” Bekker said at the hearing.

“It is alleged respondent knew or should have known of a substantial injury that required medical attention and reported to the commission sustained by Mr. Minner and either allowed or encouraged Mr. Minner to fail to report [the injury]. Further, there are ongoing investigations regarding events stemming from and related to that Nov. 5 bout that are yet to be concluded and may bring to light further violations.”

The same goes for Minner, who had already come under past scrutiny by the commission for potentially failing to report an injury prior to his fight.

“It is alleged that the respondent [Darrick Minner] knew or should have known of substantial injury that required medical attention and reported to the commission,” Bekker said.

“Further, there are ongoing investigations regarding events stemming from or related to that Nov. 5 bout that are yet to be concluded and may bring to light further violations.”

Almost immediately after that event took place, investigations began looking to the betting integrity surrounding the fight with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement banning sportsbooks from accepting bets from any bouts involving Krause or his fighters.

In Canada, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario also ordered that sportsbooks could no longer accept wagers on any UFC bouts due to “betting integrity concerns.”

The UFC then took action to essentially ban Krause from participating in any events moving forward with the promotion while also taking steps to prevent any fighter who works with the retired fighter to compete in the organization. Krause coached numerous athletes who compete in the UFC including interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

“UFC has since advised Krause and the respective managers working with impacted fighters, that effective immediately, fighters who choose to continue to be coached by Krause or who continue to train in his gym, will not be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the outcome of the aforementioned government investigations,” UFC officials stated on Dec. 2.

The UFC also released Minner from his contract.

As of now, the investigation into the situation is still ongoing but both Krause and Minner will remain suspended in Nevada until a resolution is reached.

Typically all athletic commissions will honor suspensions handed down by other states, which means it’s unlikely that Krause or Minner will be able to receive a license anywhere until this situation is resolved.