The MMA Hour with Anthony Smith, Raufeon Stots, Jared Gordon, and Billy Quarantillo

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

2:20 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back for UFC Vegas 66 best bets.

2:40 p.m.: Raufeon Stots breaks down his win over Danny Sabatello at Bellator 289.

3 p.m.: UFC commentator and light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith talks about his next step after losing a fight with Jamahal Hill.

3:30 p.m.: Jared Gordon reflects on his UFC 282 loss to Paddy Pimblett.

4 p.m.: Billy Quarantillo talks about his win over Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282.

