Morning Report: Sean O’Malley shocked by Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon decision: ‘Maybe I just have to rewatch it’

Sean O’Malley and Paddy Pimblett were involved in arguably the two most controversial decisions of 2022.

This past October at UFC 280, O’Malley vaulted his way to the bantamweight division’s peak with a huge split decision upset over former champion Petr Yan. For their efforts, the pair earned Fight of the Night honors, and “Suga” acknowledged in his post-fight interview that it was his toughest test to date.

The vast majority of the MMA community disagreed with O’Malley as the victor and let him hear it online. After UFC 282 this past weekend, Pimblett has become a similar victim to the timeless robbery claims after a unanimous decision win against Jared Gordon.

“When we all watched it, there were a bunch of people in the room,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t think there was one person that scored the fight [for Pimblett] — and that’s coming from me who literally everyone just said that about a couple months ago ... If that’s how people felt watching my fight, I’m like, oh ...

“Everyone in our building was like, ‘Damn, Paddy lost.’ 100 percent. Then it was a unanimous decision and I’m like, ‘Well, I thought Paddy won at least one round.’ But then they announce that [it was for Pimblett]. What?!”

To compare both decisions as per data from MMA Decisions, 73 percent of 3400-plus total fan votes scored Yan as the winner against O’Malley with 90 percent of 2200-plus favoring Gordon. The high 90 percent comes in closely behind 2021’s most disputed decision of Maycee Barber defeating Miranda Maverick which 92 percent of fan votes scored for Maverick.

Unlike O’Malley in the aftermath of his Yan bout, Pimblett was supremely confident he had his fight won. While “The Baddy” missed out on a desired $50,000 bonus, he remains undefeated in the UFC after four straight wins, extending his overall streak to six.

“I really wish I would have rewatched it because I also told everyone after my fight, ‘Just rewatch it.’ Because I rewatched it and felt I won that,” O’Malley said. “So, maybe I just have to rewatch it and maybe I can see it different, but in the moment watching that fight, I don’t know. Then Paddy was yelling, ‘Dana [White]! 50 G’s!’ Then Dana’s like, ‘Yep, Fight of the Night.’

“I bet Paddy takes away from that fight and goes, ‘Okay, I need to f****** dial in. This is the time where I need to dial in, not get fat as f***, and get more skilled.’ Because he has skills. He knows how to perform, he’s not bad. He has a lot of potential, just where is he going to direct his energy? Is he gonna get better or is he gonna get fatter? We’ll see.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Javid Basharat (13-0) vs. Mateus Mendonca (9-0); UFC Vegas 67, Jan. 14

Joel Álvarez (19-3) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5-1); UFC 284, Feb. 11

FINAL THOUGHTS

I want to briefly highlight Dana’s comments about Gordon from the post-fight presser. He unintentionally made a perfect case for why open scoring should be utilized. If only someone mentioned that to him afterward.

