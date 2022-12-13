Heck of a Morning: Was Glover Teixeira UFC 282’s biggest winner?

UFC 282 is in the books, and while controversy filled the T-Mobile Arena in the final two fights of the evening, Glover Teixeira ended the night by getting exactly what he wanted without even having to compete.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck recaps the top storylines of UFC 282, including Teixeira finding his way into a light heavyweight title fight against Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 after the main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev ended in a draw. Additionally, listener questions include the judging in the Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon fight, Darren Till’s future after losing to Dricus Du Plessis, the judging in the final two fights of the card, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.