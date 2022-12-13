UFC 283 gets 15th fight with Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

Saimon Oliveira will face Peruvian newcomer Daniel Marcos in the preliminary portion of UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting following a report from El Comercio.

The UFC 283 lineup now includes 15 bouts, including two championship contests, and airs live on pay-per-view.

Oliveira (18-4) and Marcos (13-0) both joined the company after victorious appearances on Dana White’s Contender Series. The Brazilian had his first night in the UFC back in January, dropping a decision to Tony Gravely.

Check the current UFC 283 card below. Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill collide for the vacant light heavyweight belt, with flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo facing Brandon Moreno in a title unification bout. The bout order is yet to be revealed.

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos