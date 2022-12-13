UFC 283 gets 15th fight with Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

Saimon Oliveira will face Peruvian newcomer Daniel Marcos in the preliminary portion of UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting following a report from El Comercio.
The UFC 283 lineup now includes 15 bouts, including two championship contests, and airs live on pay-per-view.
Oliveira (18-4) and Marcos (13-0) both joined the company after victorious appearances on Dana White’s Contender Series. The Brazilian had his first night in the UFC back in January, dropping a decision to Tony Gravely.
Check the current UFC 283 card below. Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill collide for the vacant light heavyweight belt, with flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo facing Brandon Moreno in a title unification bout. The bout order is yet to be revealed.
Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade
Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria
Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney
Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn
Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos
