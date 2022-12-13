Rankings Show: How low do you go for Paddy Pimblett? Plus LHW silliness, MMA’s worst division, futures, more

Paddy Pimblett isn’t a top-15 lightweight. That much is clear after his controversial win over Jared Gordon. But just how far down the 155-pound ladder do you have to drop to find his place in the global lightweight ranks?

Yes, the MMA Fighting Rankings Show is back after another wild and wacky weekend at UFC 282! Co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined this month by Jed Meshew and Damon Martin to debate the fallout of the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view, Pimblett’s place in the lightweight landscape, the sad state of affairs in the two saddest divisions in the sport, Kayla Harrison’s future following a stunning loss to Larissa Pacheco, and more. The gang also take their stabs at wagering on futures for several of the brightest talents in MMA.

