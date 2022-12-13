Scott Coker happy to let Dillon Danis book boxing match against KSI: ‘You’re going to have your hands full, young man’

Dillon Danis’ next fight won’t be in the Bellator cage and his boss is fine with that.

Scott Coker spoke to the media following Saturday’s Bellator 289 event in Uncasville, Conn., and he was asked about the brash fighter’s upcoming boxing match against YouTuber KSI, which takes place on Jan. 14.

“Dillon wants to go take this boxing fight and I said, ‘Good luck,’” Coker said. “‘You’re going to have your hands full, young man.’”

Danis, a former Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor, has twice fought for Bellator, going 2-0 with first-round submission wins over Max Humphrey and Kyle Walker. He has not fought since defeating Humphrey at Bellator 222 in June 2019.

That hasn’t kept Danis from making headlines though as he has been involved in public scuffles with Jake Paul and KSI (Danis recently had a physical confrontation with KSI), had trouble with the law, and kept a constant presence on social media revolving around call-outs of more prominent fighters along with extravagant claims about his fighting ability.

It’s unclear if Danis plans to fight for Bellator again, though he is still officially on the roster according to Coker. The Bellator president said this past September that “Sometimes, I don’t hear from [Danis] for months.” That hasn’t stopped the matchmakers from trying to book Danis, though Coker is fine with the fighter pursuing other opportunities for now.

“He’s still under contract, but we’ve been trying to get him to fight for a long time and he saw an opportunity here with KSI so I wish him luck,” Coker said. “It’s a good deal for him. I don’t want to hold him back and be that promoter, so we said, ‘Go ahead. You guys can work it out’ and we’re going to see what happens in that fight.”