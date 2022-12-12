Jan Blachowicz defends UFC 282 stalemate, criticizes Magomed Ankalaev’s post-fight comments: ‘One dude cried’

Jan Blachowicz is standing up for himself and the UFC 282 main event.

The former light heavyweight champion had a chance to become champion again this past Saturday as he battled Magomed Ankalaev for a vacant belt. Blachowicz and Ankalaev were given the opportunity after previous champion Jiri Prochazka vacated the title after suffering a shoulder injury that forced him out of the originally scheduled main event against Glover Teixeira.

Unfortunately for both fighters, judges scored their bout a split draw, a result that left Ankalaev frustrated to the point that he threatened to never fight in Las Vegas again. During Ankalaev’s post-fight speech, a disappointed Blachowicz walked over and indicated that they should give the belt to Ankalaev. UFC President Dana White later called the main event “terrible.”

On Monday, Blachowicz changed his tune, defending the contest and walking back his suggestion that he lost the fight.

“Let me reiterate something,” Blachowicz wrote on Twitter. “First — I honestly don’t think the fight was terrible at all. Second — I don’t feel I’ve won but neither that I lost. A draw was fair.

“End result — One dude cried and talked about his supposed injuries, another dude showed that honor can be and still is upheld in this game. I’m glad the fans see it and appreciate it for what it is.”

According to the official scorecards, Blachowicz was up after the first three rounds (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) and his precise kicks appeared to injure Ankalaev’s leg. Ankalaev shifted gears in the championship rounds, taking Blachowicz down to win the fourth round and dominate the fifth (two judges gave Ankalaev 10-8 scores in Round 5). However, it wasn’t enough for Ankalaev, as each fighter won one scorecard and the other had it a 47-47 draw.

It’s unclear if Blachowicz and Ankalaev will meet in a rematch in the future, but it likely will not be a championship match. Shortly after the conclusion of UFC 282, White announced that Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will fight for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283 on Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro.