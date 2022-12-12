Morning Report: Glover Teixeira reacts to sudden title shot after UFC 282 fiasco: ‘Let the universe take care of things’

Glover Teixeira is obviously thrilled with the sudden turn of events this past weekend.

At UFC 282, Teixeira was supposed to rematch Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title, but when Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury and vacated the title, things went awry. Teixeira turned down a late notice change of opponent to Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant belt and so the UFC instead passed him over, instead having Ankalaev face Jan Blachowicz for the title. But then Blachowicz and Ankalaev fought to a split draw, leaving the belt vacant, and so immediately afterwards, UFC President Dana White announced that Teixeira would instead face Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 for the belt. And of course, Teixeira is quite happy with his good fortune.

“I keep saying this to everybody: People stress for no reason,” Teixeira told MMA Underground. “Everybody asks me if I got mad. Of course I got upset on the day that I found out I’m not going to fight for the title, but I said, ‘I’m not going to let this bother me. Let’s live life. I’m healthy, I’m happy, life is great. I’m fighting for the belt [against] one of the winners.’ Because that’s the thing, I deserve to be here. I work my ass off, I fight my ass off, and here I am. Let the universe take care of things and do the right thing. Keep focused on your goal and the universe will take care of the rest.”

Teixeira happened to be on site for the UFC 282 craziness, attending the event as he was expected to face the winner of the fight sometime next year. Teixeira says that right up until the fight, he was holding out hope that someone would win quickly so they could make a quick turnaround to face him in Brazil at UFC 283, but he had to abandon that thought as the fight unfolded.

“In my mind I was thinking the whole time, ‘This fight, turn around quick. The UFC needs a main event in Brazil. They might get one of those guys to fight in Brazil,’” Teixeira said. “Nobody said anything, but I was thinking that. But then it comes to the third round when Ankalaev had both legs hurt and Jan had a cut over his eye and I was like, ‘Okay, I guess Brazil is not going to happen.’ Then when I see Ankalaev winning the fight, I said, ‘Well, he’s going to win but it’s not going to be in Brazil.’ Then the craziness happens, that decision that nobody understood. But hey, like I said, let the universe take care of things. Glover, you’re fighting in Brazil. Let’s go!...

“They just called me backstage, I got there and talked to Hunter and Mickey and they asked me and I said, ‘Let’s go.’ Before they said the opponent. They said, ‘You want to fight in Brazil for the belt?’ I said, ‘Let’s go! Whoever.’”

The sudden pivot caught nearly everyone off guard, particularly since at the time Hill was scheduled to fight Anthony Smith in March, and presents a very serious threat to Teixeira. Hill is 11-1 in his MMA career and currently riding a three-fight win streak, all by way of knockout. But Teixeira says that when the universe hands you lemons, you make lemonade, and that’s exactly what he plans to do.

“He’s an incredible guy. Tough, tough opponent. Very good fighter,” Teixeira said. “I’m just excited to be training for this, training to get the belt back, prove I’m the best in the world. That’s what I’m here for. I’m very excited. I just want to go out there and fight the best. I wish we had a winner in this fight, but let’s go. Vacant title is still on the line, and that’s it. You can’t take something from a man when he earns it. The vacant title was my shot. [Now] I’ve got to do the work. The universe did it, now I’ve got to do my part and train my ass off and take the belt and make history.”

UFC 283 takes place Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro

