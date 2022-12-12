The MMA Hour with Ilia Topuria, Jamahal Hill, Raul Rosas Jr., Dricus Du Plessis, and Chris Curtis

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We take a closer look at a busy combat sports weekend and look back at our latest parlay bet.

2:20 p.m.: Chris Curtis discusses his big win at UFC 282 and what’s next.

2:40 p.m.: Dricus Du Plessis looks back at his submission win over Darren Till at UFC 282.

3 p.m.: 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. reflects on his history-making weekend at UFC 282.

3:20 p.m.: The UFC 282 train continues as Ilia Topuria stops by to break down his massive win over Bryce Mitchell and what’s next for him in the featherweight division.

3:40 p.m.: Jamahal Hill reacts to his impromptu title shot against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 and the state of the light heavyweight division after UFC 282.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.