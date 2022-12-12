On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 282

After a finish-filled 10-fight start at UFC 282, the final two bouts were the only to go to the judges’ scorecards where controversy reigned supreme — leading to a light heavyweight division still not having an official UFC champion. With Dana White putting a new championship bout on the books for UFC 283, where do Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev go from here?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Paddy Pimblett following his heavily debated decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Dricus Du Plessis after his stoppage win over Darren Till, breakout star Ilia Topuria, and more.

If you missed the live stream, you can still watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.