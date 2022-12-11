UFC 282 post-fight show: Was Paddy Pimblett gifted a win by judges?

Paddy Pimblett improved to 4-0 in the UFC on Saturday, but it was been met with quite a bit of controversy following UFC 282.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Pimblett’s heavily debated decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event of the UFC’s final pay-per-view of the year.

Additionally, they discuss the main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Anakaleav being scored a draw, UFC President Dana White revealing the Glover Teixeira will fight Jamahal Hill to crown a new champion at UFC 283 in Rio, Dricus Du Plessis’ finish of Darren Till, the breakout performance for Ilia Topuria in a dominant finish of Bryce Mitchell, Raul Rosas Jr. impressing in his octagon debut, and more.

Watch the UFC 282 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.