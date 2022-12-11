 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 282 post-fight show: Was Paddy Pimblett gifted a win by judges?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Paddy Pimblett improved to 4-0 in the UFC on Saturday, but it was been met with quite a bit of controversy following UFC 282.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Pimblett’s heavily debated decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event of the UFC’s final pay-per-view of the year.

Additionally, they discuss the main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Anakaleav being scored a draw, UFC President Dana White revealing the Glover Teixeira will fight Jamahal Hill to crown a new champion at UFC 283 in Rio, Dricus Du Plessis’ finish of Darren Till, the breakout performance for Ilia Topuria in a dominant finish of Bryce Mitchell, Raul Rosas Jr. impressing in his octagon debut, and more.

Watch the UFC 282 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting