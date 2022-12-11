UFC 282 post-fight bonuses: Dana White’s ‘good mood’ nets every finisher $50k

UFC President Dana White was in the holiday spirit, so he handed out some extra cash at UFC 282.
White announced after Saturday’s pay-per-view event that almost every finisher on Saturday’s card – nine in total – would be awarded a “Performance of the Night” bonus worth $50,000.
The remaining finish, a scrap between main card combatants Dricus Du Plessis and Darren Till, was awarded “Fight of the Night” with both taking home an additional $50,000. After White blasted the fighters of the main and co-main, the award wasn’t a surprise.
UFC 282 took place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event’s main card aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Among the finishers to take home an extra $50k:
- Santiago Ponzinibbio with a come-from-behind knockout of Alex Morono on the main card.
- Ilia Topuria for a submission of submission artist Bryce Mitchell.
- Raul Rosas Jr., who at 18 became the youngest fighter in the UFC and picked up his first win with a quick submission.
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik with a first-round railroading of Chris Daukaus.
- Edmen Shahbazyan with a second-round stoppage of Dalcha Lungiambula.
- Chris Curtis with a second-round knockout of Joaquin Buckley after their online rivalry led to a fight.
- Billy Quarantillo again showed his resilience by taking Alexander Hernandez’s best and coming back in the second for a standing TKO.
- T.J. Brown for taming the unpredictable Erik Silva with an arm-triangle choke.
- Cameron Saaiman for outlasting Steven Koslow to earn a third-round TKO.
Loading comments...