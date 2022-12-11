UFC 282 post-fight bonuses: Dana White’s ‘good mood’ nets every finisher $50k

UFC President Dana White was in the holiday spirit, so he handed out some extra cash at UFC 282.

White announced after Saturday’s pay-per-view event that almost every finisher on Saturday’s card – nine in total – would be awarded a “Performance of the Night” bonus worth $50,000.

The remaining finish, a scrap between main card combatants Dricus Du Plessis and Darren Till, was awarded “Fight of the Night” with both taking home an additional $50,000. After White blasted the fighters of the main and co-main, the award wasn’t a surprise.

UFC 282 took place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event’s main card aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Among the finishers to take home an extra $50k: