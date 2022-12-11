Jared Gordon reacts to controversial loss to Paddy Pimblett: ‘I was robbed’

Jared Gordon had no doubt that he should have won his fight against Paddy Pimblett in the UFC 282 main event.

Despite an overwhelming majority of media members scoring the fight in Gordon’s favor, according to MMA Decisions, it was Pimblett who ultimately got the nod with all three judges giving him the win with 29-28 scorecards across the board.

Gordon took to Twitter to express his frustration.

“I was robbed everyone knows it,” Gordon wrote after the fight. “I can cry about it but I been back from worst and God’s plan is the best plan so I know there’s something big to come from it.”

I was robbed everyone knows it i… I can cry about it but I been back from worst and gods plan is the best plan so I know there’s something big to come from it — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 11, 2022

While he was a sizable underdog heading into Saturday night, Gordon took the fight to Pimblett in each and every round but particularly through the first 10 minutes when he was unloading some huge punches on the highly touted prospect from Liverpool, England.

A left hook from Gordon continuously landed with Pimblett showing little defense on the feet with his chin held high, which saw him eat a number of shots during the first two rounds.

The action slowed considerable in the third round with Gordon opting to press Pimblett against the cage and work from the clinch without much damage done from either fighter. Regardless, Pimblett got the decision to remain undefeated in the UFC.

For his part, Pimblett didn’t understand the controversy while touting himself as the clear cut winner in the fight.

“That wasn’t close,” Pimblett said in his post-fight speech. “I won the first two rounds and then coasted in the third. I knew I won the first two rounds easily.”

A raucous crowd that cheered his name early went largely silent after the decision was read but Pimblett will still leave with another win on his record while Gordon is understandably dejected following his loss at UFC 282.