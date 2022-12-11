 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev UFC 282 official scorecard

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 282: Blachowicz v Ankalaev Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 282 is in the books, yet the UFC light heavyweight title remains vacant.

Following a back-and-forth bout, Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev was ruled a split draw. Judge Mike Bell scored the contest 48-47 for Blachowicz, giving the former champion 10-9 scores in each of the first three rounds, while judge Derek Clearly scored the contest 48-46 for Ankalaev, giving Ankalaev the final three rounds as well as a 10-8 in Round 5.

The third scorecard was the decider, and veteran judge Sal D’Amato scored it a 47-47 draw, awarding Blachowicz the rounds one, two, and three, and awarding Ankalaev a 10-9 in Round 4 and a 10-8 in Round 5.

Check out the official scorecard for the UFC 282 main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC

UFC 282 took place Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

For more on Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev, check out MMA Fighting’s live blog of the bout.

