Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon UFC 282 official scorecard

Paddy Pimblett kept his octagon streak alive with a unanimous decision over Jared Gordon at UFC 282.

Twenty-three of 24 MMA media outlets scored the fight in favor of Gordon, with 11 of them giving all three rounds to the American. But all three judges saw the UFC 282 co-main event for Pimblett, giving the U.K. star two of three rounds for unanimous 29-28 scores.

Check out the official scorecard for the UFC 282 main event, courtesy of the UFC.

The judges – Doug Crosby, Chris Lee and Ron McCarthy – agreed on the score, though they did not all agree on the rounds won by each competitor. McCarthy and Crosby gave Pimblett Round 2 and 3 and awarded Gordon round 1, while Lee gave Pimblett Round 1 and 2.

Pimblett earned his fourth straight win in the UFC, while Gordon dropped back to the loss column after a decision over Leonardo Santos in his previous outing.