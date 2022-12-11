Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo full fight video highlights from their boxing exhibition Saturday night in Goyang, South Korea, courtesy of several outlets.

Pacquiao vs. Yoo took place Dec. 10 at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea. Manny Pacquiao (18-1) and DK Yoo (29-9) clashed in an exhibition contest in the main event. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

El gran manny Pacquiao a sus 43 años aún sigue en acción grande manny pic.twitter.com/Hx6JhJqEKQ — Robles J P (@RoblesJP2) December 11, 2022

This dude don’t wanna fight Pacquiao man pic.twitter.com/Yyrh1TkUXE — Tempa (@QuickestTempa) December 11, 2022

The Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo ring announcer might be drunker than me right now pic.twitter.com/bAsuiuoF8w — The Boxing Historian in the Hotdog Suit (@BoxrecGrey) December 11, 2022

RAMPING UP THE HEAT



Manny Pacquiao ramps up the heat inside his tent shortly before his fight vs DK Yoo on 11 December in Goyang, South Korea. | Nick Giangco#MannyPacquiao#DKYoo #DailyTribune pic.twitter.com/pHanZluJgw — Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) December 11, 2022

Pacquiao wraps up his hands just like the old days. He is set to take on DK Yoo in a 6-rd exhibition. Video courtesy of Pacquiao’s camp pic.twitter.com/0m78DRYg2y — Dennis Gasgonia (@dggasgo) December 11, 2022

For more on Pacquiao vs. Yoo, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Your referee for this contest, Jang-Sung Kim. Respectful touch of gloves to start. Two-minute rounds for this exhibition contest. Pacquiao lands the first jab with both boxers flicking from long distance. Pacquiao doubles up on the jab. Yoo not having much luck finding the target. Pacquiao with a left to the ribs. Yoo throws a straight left in response, drawing a smile out of Pacquiao. Another body shot for Pacquiao, though he’s warned to get his shots up.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Pacquiao.

Round 2: Pacquiao deflects Yoo’s jabs and lands one of his own to Yoo’s body, then another. The former boxing champ working to navigate his taller opponent. Right lands for Pacquiao and Yoo just gets out of the way of a follow-up left. Jab connects for Pacquiao. Yoo fires out a 1-2 combo. Quick right hand lands for Pacquiao as he chases Yoo. Yoo dodges a Pacquiao overhand.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Pacquiao. Overall, 20-18 Pacquiao.

Round 3: Pacquiao sneaks in a right hand. He lunges forward and scores with another. Nice counter left by Yoo. Pacquiao rips the body again with his left. He’s stringing together shots now to the body and head. Yoo offers a respectful bow. Yoo slows Pacquiao’s advance with a jab. Pacquiao lands a jab with force. Right hook by Pacquiao and Yoo ties him up. Yoo takes a chance with a looping punch and Pacquiao makes him pay with a trio of short punches.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Pacquiao. Overall, 30-27 Pacquiao.

Round 4: Pacquiao aggressively walking Yoo down now. Right hook scores for Pacquiao. He goes to the body and a tiring Yoo just grabs him. Pacquiao hits another right. There’s Yoo with a right hook that connects. Pacquiao goes to the body and Yoo backs up to the edge of the ropes and smacks into a cameraman. Yoo comes forward and Pacquiao counters, causing Yoo to take a knee. That’s ruled a slip. Big flurry by Pacquiao to close out the round and it almost looked like the fight was over there, but the bout will continue.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8, Pacquiao. Overall, 40-35 Pacquiao.

Round 5: Yoo really taking his time getting off of the stool. He might not be in this one much longer. Left hand hits Yoo and he’s wobbled, but now he’s shuffling and styling, much to Pacquiao’s amusement. Pacquiao’s left is landing over and over again. The ref steps in to warn Pacquiao of a shot to the back fo the head. Long delay here and it’s unclear if Yoo is just buying time to recover. The fight resumes and Pacquiao is just letting Yoo have it. Yoo struggling to do anything besides grab Pacquiao.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8, Pacquiao. Overall, 50-43 Pacquiao.

Round 6: Yoo hugs Pacquiao, but that doesn’t stop Pacquiao from cracking him with a few punches right out of the gate. Yoo stumbles to his knees, more time killing. Pacquiao with a monster left and that’s a clear knockdown. Yoo answers the count. The referee is... giving Yoo a timeout? OK. Yoo active on the reset, but Pacquiao blasts him with a hard shot. Another flurry by Pacquiao and Yoo goes down. It’s ruled a slip! This is getting kind of silly. Yoo survives to the final bell (with some assistance).

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8, Pacquiao. Overall, 60-51 Pacquiao.