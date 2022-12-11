Watch Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev full fight video highlights from their UFC 282 main event clash Saturday night in Las Vegas, courtesy of the ESPN and other outlets.

Takes a hell of a man to lay it out like that.



Absolute class as always from @JanBlachowicz. #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/d06fnfG8EP — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 11, 2022

The #UFC282 main event ends in a split draw. pic.twitter.com/ym9PvdFgDs — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

These leg kicks from Blachowicz are doing serious damage #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/4AdJoeHz13 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 11, 2022

BASED JAN WALKING OUT TO THE SKYRIM THEME???????? #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/xr2ZJhMMYz — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 11, 2022

Our main event is in the building! @JanBlachowicz and @AnkalaevM have arrived for their light heavyweight title fight #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/YDaOOsUg25 — UFC (@ufc) December 11, 2022

Round 1

Jan comes out in orthodox while Magomed is in southpaw.

Magomed takes the center early and Jan tests the waters with a low kick. That’s a key weapon for him.

Cautious from both to start and Jan lands an outside low kick. Then an inside one that Magomed tries to counter with a left hand. Magomedgoes for a teep, then lands a counter right when Jan comes in.

Magomed eats a jab and misses his check hook. That’s his favorite punch but Jan is clued into it early. Jan initiates and Magomed barely misses a big left hand. An exchange of kicks. Neither man committing too much for now.

Magomed lands a left hand as Jan is backing up. And then the jab. Magomed is dictating to start. He appears to be much faster than Jan and Jan is looking for reads.

A good exchange with both men landing. Jan lands a check left hook that gets some swelling on Magomed’s right eye. Magomed goes high with a kick that gets blocked. Jan keeping a good distance on his back foot, preventing Magomed from landing his left hand. And he rips a good body kick.

An exchange and Magomed lands a counter left, and then a nasty front kick. And another. He’s starting to get that going. Jan sits on right hand and three come back at him. And another front kick. Magomed making money with that and it’s landing at will. Jan attacking the lead leg though and the round ends with Jan almost to the fence.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Ankalaev.

Round 2

And it does almost immediately. Jan steps in and we get an exchange. Magomed goes high with a kick that is barely blocked and Jan lands a good body kick. Jan then lands a big right hand that Magomed eats well. Magomed goes back to the well with the front kick. And then misses a high kick.

Magomed with so many front kicks. And then lands a check right hook when Jan gets frisky. Jan goes for the inside low kick. Magomed returns one. The crowd is starting to get restless.

Jan is staying so far away. He has no interest in eating left hands. And then he lands a left uppercut when he steps in. And a jab. Jan has found a range he likes and he’s starting to succeed. Welp, he got too ambitious there and eats a big left hand counter. And then another one as Magomed comes forward.

Inside low kick from Jan lands and it gets a real reaction from Magomed! That hurt! He shakes it off.

But another one lands and Magomed almost falls! His leg is compromised and Magomed shoots for a single. Jan stays up and fires hooks into Magomed’s head. Magomed can’t get the takedown and abandons it. They get back to space and Magomed switches stances now.

Jan going to work on the left leg now and Magomed swings big but his rear leg is compromises now. Magomed grabs a clinch and holds on for the end of the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Blachowicz, 19-19 overall.

Round 3

Magomed’s corner is livid about what their fighter is doing. “Just kill him, you’re fast.” Yeah, but Jan is seeing the shots coming. Let’s see if Magomed goes to the wrestling sooner in this round.

Magomed comes out aggressive but eats a jab and then takes a low kick that gets a reaction. Magomed is in real trouble if he can’t get something going here. He’s moving around, trying to get life back into his legs. But eats another one.

Jan has no interest in engaging in boxing. He’s staying long, and looking for the kicks. Magomed swings a huge right hand that barely misses. Magomed trying to make a brawl now. Popping the jab and getting in Jan’s face. Jan goes high with a kick. Then eats a left hook counter.

Magomed really putting the hammer down now, closing the gap so Jan can’t kick him. Exchange and Magomed lands a good right hand. He’s starting to dictate the action again. Jan looking a little tentative as Magomed is in his grill right now.

But Jan lands a low kick that gets Magomed limping again. Magomed shakes it off and he’s attacking now. Shoots a single-leg now. Doesn’t get it, but he’s got Jan against the fence. Can’t get kicked here. And he lands a good knee.

Jan trying to fight his way off but Magomed combos and gets right back on him. Magomed is staying all over him and Jan still trying to find the shots to the legs. Good left hand from Magomed and then he gets a double. Jan defends but Magomed lands a knee low and we get some stoppage time.

We’re back to action quickly and Magomed is right back on top of him. Magomed is smothering the kicks with offense and forward action. Another clinch. He gets a single leg and now he’s finished the takedown with short time, but no damage.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Ankalaev, 29-29 Ankalaev overall.

Round 4

It’s entirely possible that Round 3 was a Jan round but he didn’t land much other than the leg kicks. Those were certainly damaging, but Ankalaev really came on strong through the middle of that round, so I’m rewarding him.

Magomed immediately crosses the cage and he’s trying to get Jan cornered. Jan still looking for the money shot but Magomed grabs a clinch and gets him to the cage where he lands a pair of good knees. Good infighting from Jan here, battling hands. But Magomed is staying sticky on him and Jan seems to be getting a little tired.

Magomed working some uppercuts and hooks to the body. And knees. Jan can’t clear and Magomed gets double unders but Jan breaks. Magomed immediately shoots a double and he gets a clean finish to that takedown! Jan closes his guard and Magomed now has 3 minutes to work from top position.

Magomed chipping in with small shots from the top. Jan trying to move but Magomed steps over to half guard. Jan turns and now Magomed has his back along the fence!!!

He’s only got one hook in and Jan is going back to the fence. This position is a lot like the Jan-Glover fight. Magomed landing some solid left hands here. Jan goes for an elbow and Magomedgrabs the leg and plants Jan back down. Magomed smashing Jan against the fence, and he’s now in top-half, and working away.

Magomed staying busy with consistent work. Jan looks unhappy as he eats a big elbow. He’ll make it out of the round, but I don’t know how much gas Jan has left. Magomed postures up with 15 seconds left and drops some huge shots in. Jan shoves him off and we end the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Ankalaev, 39-37 Ankalaev overall.

Round 5

The final round of the fight and it is VERY possible that this is all tied up at 2-2. Jan needs leg kicks and Magomed needs one takedown. And Magomed looks fresher off the stool. Championship on the line!

The two men hug to start.

Magomed rushes in, Jan sprawls, something weird happens and Jan tries to avoid it but Magomed gets on top of him. Not sure if Jan got hurt there or just spazzed, but that was odd. End result is Magomed in full guard almost immediately into the fight.

The crowd starts booing loudly as Magomed starts chipping away. This is not what they came for. Magomed using a can opener to open the guard. Jan on a hip trying to escape but Magomed is way too strong on top and his head position is excellent.

Magomed has Jan against the fence and he’s stepped over to the top half guard. Small shots from Magomed but nothing huge. Jan continues to try and move, but no joy. Now Magomed has the far wrist control and his left hand is getting through unabated!

Jan tries some elbows from the bottom but Magomed just pounds right though it. Jan is fully trapped here and the left hands are coming down now. Jan is now grunting, either to escape or something hurt him. And Magomed stays heavy and punching.

Marc Goddard wants Magomed to get to work and so he now gets some elbows dropping. Championship performance from Ankalaev in this fight. Assuming he did win the first round, Ankalaev is on his way to becoming the new champion.

Short time and Magomed really laying in with some short elbows while Jan just holds on to survive at this point, and he does.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Ankalaev, 49-46 Ankalaev overall.

Official Decision

Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev ends in a split draw (48-47 Blachowicz, 48-46 Ankalaev, 47-47).