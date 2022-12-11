Watch Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon full fight video highlights from their UFC 282 co-main event clash Saturday night in Las Vegas, courtesy of the ESPN and other outlets.

UFC 282 took place Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Paddy Pimblett (20-3) took on Jared Gordon (19-6) in a lightweight contest in the co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Round 1

Both men come out in orthodox and they touch gloves to go. Pimblett looks huge compared to Gordon and he’s holding the center to start and whipping kicks in.

Gordon lands a big left hook but Pimblett eats it. He’s brimming with confidence, stepping in and Gordon lands another big left hook that puts a jolt in Pimblett! Pimblett hiding it but he’s not feeling great and Gordon backs him up but can’t add anything to it.

Pimblett shakes it out now and takes the lead. Gordon lands a kick. And another left hook! Pimblett’s chin is way up in the air and he’s getting caught. Pimblett fires a combo and lands a good low kick but Gordon rips a mean right hand. Not great defense from Pimblett here.

Pimblett gets a combo going and lands a couple but Gordon blocks most. Pimblett does land a good low kick though. Exchange of kicks from both. Gordon on the lead now and Pimblett starting to outwork Gordon. Nonth landing cleanly, but he’s throwing.

Gordon lands a nasty body kick. Pimblett fires back. Gordon lands another big left. That can’t miss. Pimblett fires back. Pimblett chopping with the low kick. Pimblett firing combos.

We get into an old school hockey fight for a second and both land big hooks! They are starting to chuck em now! Pimblett getting wild inside and Gordon being tight and clean.

Short time and they clinch. Pimblett looks for a trip but Gordon whips him down and he’s working from the top for the remainder of the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Gordon.

Round 2

Very competitive first round but Gordon landed the much cleaner shots. Pimblett should tighten up and keep the volume.

Pimblett lands a low kick early. And a teep to the body. And then goes high. When Gordon gets caught in between, Pimblett is landing big kicks. And another two land. Gordon struggling to get in punching range to start.

Pimblett lands a nice uppercut as Gordon steps in. Gordon checks a low kick. Hockey fight! Gordon lands in the exchange. And he’s starting to get Pimblett up against the cage. Pimblett lands big to the body but Gordon returns with a left up top.

Gordon now attacking a double leg and Pimblett is trying to lock up a RNC in transition, from the front/side. He doesn’t have the position though and Gordon stays on top. Pimblett back up to his feet. Gordon holding the clinch along the cage and we’ve got infighting. Gordon looking for the takedown but no joy so he rips some shots in there. Big right hand from Gordon causes Pimblett to bail.

Pimblett trying to get it back now and we’re exchanging again. Pimblett is eating clean shots while Gordon is blocking most of Pimblett’s punches. Gordon keeps the pressure and grabs a body lock against the cage. Pimblett looking for elbows. He’s staying busy in here. Gordon so strong inside though and he’s landing some of his own shots.

Pimblett breaks the clinch and unloads! Gordon fires back but Pimblett gets the better of this one. Another exchange and we get an eyepoke from Pimblett that stops the action. Herb Dean gives him a hard warning and Gordon wants this right back to action.

Combo from Pimblett lands and he’s just winging shots at the end. Not many landed but at least from an optics standpoint he probably stole the round at the end.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Pimblett, 19-19 overall.

Round 3

Gordon comes out pushing the pace early and almost immediately gets Pimblett to the cage and shoots a double. Pimblett gets dumped but he’s back to his feet and Gordon is working a rear-waist ride. Control position.

Pimblett not looking to escape here, just waiting. And Gordon also seems content to wait. He’s staying super sticky. Pimblett finally turns in and Gordon goes right back down to a single leg. Pimblett cannot get him off. Gordon re-drops for a double but Pimblett digs an underhook. Pimblett lands a knee insides. And another.

Gordon lands up top and Herb Dean warns the fighters to work. Gordon cannot get the takedown. Pimblett landing some knees and elbows here. Gordon chips with some shots but Pimblett finally escapes.

Gordon chases him down and gets another clinch along the fence. Gordon getting no offense off here and Pimblett is hitting some knees at least. Gordon my be throwing this away. Gordon gets to the back and Pimblett looking unhappy here. Gordon drops for a double but can’t get it. Pimblett goes for a toss but Gordon stays on it and he’s got the back!

But he’s too high and Pimblett dumps him over. Gordon rolls through and Pimblett ends up with back control with short time. Positional fighting but no man gets any advantage.

That round was the worst of them and very tough to score.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Pimblett, 29-28.