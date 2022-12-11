‘Absolute nonsense‘: Fighters react to Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 decision over Jared Gordon

Paddy Pimblett remains undefeated in the octagon, though many of his UFC colleagues think he shouldn’t be after UFC 282.

Shock erupted from UFC fighters after Pimblett took home a unanimous decision over Jared Gordon, who repeatedly cracked him with hard punches in the first and second frames before grinding out a third round.

Despite the early action, the judges awarded Pimblett at unanimous 29-28 score.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon at UFC 282.

He fighting a 145lber — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 11, 2022

The hype is over #UFC282 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) December 11, 2022

Jared with W no more terrance vs paddy — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

Bizarre R3 to score, I think 29-28 or 30-27 for Gordon. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

This could be all over the place #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 11, 2022

Ayoooooooo lol . Smdh #UFC282 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022

I’ve lost all faith in this sport — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) December 11, 2022

Jared won. Give him the fight — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) December 11, 2022

What. The. Actual. Fuck. The robberies are unreal. Absolute nonsense. Fuck that. @JFlashGordonMMA won that fight, full stop. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) December 11, 2022

The refs on that discord chat . They know damn well my boy Paddy didn’t win that #UFC282 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022

I love Paddy saying it wasnt close though LOL. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

Why the judges did my guy @JFlashGordonMMA like that??? ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ #ufc282 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 11, 2022

told everyone from the beginning Paddy Pimblett is pure shit that was a robbery — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 11, 2022