UFC 282 in Tweets: Fighters react to split draw in Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

The UFC light heavyweight title remains vacant after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw in the main event of UFC 282.

Ankalaev appeared to pull ahead in the later rounds of the fight after Blachowicz badly damaged him with leg kicks early in the fight. But at the end of five rounds, one judge scored it 48-47 for Blachowicz, while the other had it 48-46 for Ankalaev, and the third had it 47-47.

After being booked as the replacement headliner with the injury of Jiri Prochazka, who vacated the belt, Blachowicz and Ankalaev have yet to finish their business, and the UFC remains without a champ at light heavyweight.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 282 main event.

I just watched the "title" Fight.

Everyone knows who the Champion is.

Just give me some time.

⚡️ ⚡️ — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) December 11, 2022

Ankalaev won this fight. Give the man his fuc***g belt — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 11, 2022

Thanks judges, we have no boring champion #UFC282 I miss jiri already — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) December 11, 2022

Jan might as well say that he never wants to fight again. — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 11, 2022

Alright I’m really done scoring fights!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

So we need a revamp in judges and criteria or what?? #UFC282 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) December 11, 2022

I think Ankalaev won — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 11, 2022

Bro!!! Thank god we didn’t need judges for the first 10 fights! What are they doing! #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

“No Jan, you definitely won the fight” - Doug Crosby https://t.co/Nutel1lE9m — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) December 11, 2022

OMG , I’m done for tonight . Wow . Split draw #UFC282 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022

That was a terrible decision #UFC282 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 11, 2022

Umm... — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) December 11, 2022

Gordon won all rounds #UFC282 — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 11, 2022

Broooo — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

Bispbing said he needs his drink after that one — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 11, 2022

Bad decision — Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) December 11, 2022

Anyone else confused right now ? I thought Jared 100 percent one but more shocking than that decision is paddy’s confidence that it wasn’t even a close fight ‍♂️ what’s happening ?? — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 11, 2022

The stoppage may have seemed early to some. But I think it was an educated stoppage by Herzog seeing the face of Morono. #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

Never count Ponzinibbio out #UFC282 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) December 11, 2022

That jaw has got to be broken! What a knockout! #ufc282 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) December 11, 2022

losing the whole fight then damn near killed him — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

What the freak, Till just freaking gave up there. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

Rule 1: Never count Darren Till out.

Rule 2: Never count Dricus DuPlessis out.

#UFC282 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) December 11, 2022

Welp, I’m not sure what’s going thru Tills head atm. That’s a rough stretch but great competitive fight for sure! Du Plessis did what he needed to do. Great win over a former title contender! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

I don’t understand anything he’s sayin — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

What a performance!!! — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 11, 2022

No one has been able to do anything close to that to Bryce Mitchell so far! Extremely impressive by Topuria #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

Such an impressive performance from @Topuriailia — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

WOW!! Topuria submits Bryce Mitchell!! That boxing is serious!! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Topuria is the REAL DEAL!!!! #UFC282 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 11, 2022

Man I was heavily cheering for Bryce but Tempura is no joke !! #UFC282 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 11, 2022