UFC 282 live blog: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

This is the UFC 282 live blog for Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev, the light heavyweight title fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

In a bout that was originally supposed to serve as the co-main event and a No. 1 contender’s bout, an injury to the now-former champion Jiri Prochazka caused him to vacate his title, leading to this fight getting bumped into the top spot, with the vacant belt on the line.

Blachowicz enters this fight as a former light heavyweight champion, who lost the title to Glover Teixeira in 2021. Blachowicz was able to rebound with a win over Aleksandar Rakic in May, and now finds himself on the verge of joining the very small group of two-time champions in UFC history.

Ankalaev, meanwhile, is looking to claim his first UFC title. The 18-1 Dagestani fighter is unbeaten since his UFC debut, which he lost in the literal last second of the bout. Since then, Ankalaev has rattled off nine straight wins, establishing himself as one of the best 205-pound fighters in the world.

