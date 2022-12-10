 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Till just freaking gave up there’: Fighters react to Dricus Du Plessis UFC 282 win over Darren Till

Darren Till had survived a near-stoppage in his first round against Dricus Du Plessis and rallied in the second round. But wrestling remained his undoing as he gave up a third-round submission against the South African fighter on UFC 282’s main card.

Till may have re-injured his surgically repaired ACL, UFC commentator Jon Anik revealed after the fight, which ended via rear-naked choke after Du Plessis quickly advanced to mount and secured the finish. It was the one-time welterweight title challenger’s third straight loss and left him at 1-4 in his past five. Du Plessis secured his fourth straight UFC win.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Dricus Du Plessis and Darren Till.

