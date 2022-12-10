‘Till just freaking gave up there’: Fighters react to Dricus Du Plessis UFC 282 win over Darren Till

Darren Till had survived a near-stoppage in his first round against Dricus Du Plessis and rallied in the second round. But wrestling remained his undoing as he gave up a third-round submission against the South African fighter on UFC 282’s main card.

Till may have re-injured his surgically repaired ACL, UFC commentator Jon Anik revealed after the fight, which ended via rear-naked choke after Du Plessis quickly advanced to mount and secured the finish. It was the one-time welterweight title challenger’s third straight loss and left him at 1-4 in his past five. Du Plessis secured his fourth straight UFC win.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Dricus Du Plessis and Darren Till.

What the freak, Till just freaking gave up there. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 11, 2022

Rule 1: Never count Darren Till out.

Rule 2: Never count Dricus DuPlessis out.

#UFC282 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) December 11, 2022

Welp, I’m not sure what’s going thru Tills head atm. That’s a rough stretch but great competitive fight for sure! Du Plessis did what he needed to do. Great win over a former title contender! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Great win for Du Plessis! Got a lot to take back and improve on from this showing.. great to have a fresh name in the 185lb div coming up..



Tough L for Till.. now 3 in a row #UFC282 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 11, 2022

Crossroads for Till. Feel for him. — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 11, 2022

That was so weird — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 11, 2022