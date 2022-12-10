‘Tf are they feeding this kid’: Fighters react to Raul Rosas Jr.’s UFC 282 domination

Raul Rosas Jr. lived up to every bit of the hype accompanying him to the octagon at UFC 282 – and have you heard how young he is?
The 18-year-old Rosas Jr. made quick work of his older rival, Jay Perrin, and then called out UFC President Dana White for a $50,000 bonus so he could buy his mom a minivan to drive him to the UFC Performance Institute.
With a first-round tapout of Perrin via rear-naked choke, Rosas Jr. sets the record as the youngest-ever UFC fighter and starts his career on a very high note.
Here’s what Rosas Jr.’s (older) colleagues had to say about his UFC 282 win.
This kid is the truth— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022
Tf are they feeding this kid lol— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022
Rojas Jr choked that boy . A star is born for ! #UFC282— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022
Hypetrain leaving in 3, 2, 1 ...— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 11, 2022
18 years young! Congratulations young man ! #ufc282— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 11, 2022
He’s gonna be the coolest high schooler ever and he doesn’t even have a license— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 11, 2022
This kid is for real #ufc282— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) December 11, 2022
Seen this kid at the PI on Thursday. He had that champ aura. I'm excited about his future! #ufc282— Geoff (handzofsteel) Neal (@handzofsteelmma) December 11, 2022
Wow! Super impressive and flawless win for Rosas! Perrin fought out of a tough position a few times but the grappling level of Rosas is higher than most of the UFC roster TODAY! Except the UFC Bantamweight Champ of course #UFC282— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022
Next youngest UFC Champion ? #UFC282— Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) December 11, 2022
Hahaha give that man a Mini Van! #UFC282— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) December 11, 2022
