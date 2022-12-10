 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Tf are they feeding this kid’: Fighters react to Raul Rosas Jr.’s UFC 282 domination

By Steven Marrocco Updated
/ new

Raul Rosas Jr. lived up to every bit of the hype accompanying him to the octagon at UFC 282 – and have you heard how young he is?

The 18-year-old Rosas Jr. made quick work of his older rival, Jay Perrin, and then called out UFC President Dana White for a $50,000 bonus so he could buy his mom a minivan to drive him to the UFC Performance Institute.

With a first-round tapout of Perrin via rear-naked choke, Rosas Jr. sets the record as the youngest-ever UFC fighter and starts his career on a very high note.

Here’s what Rosas Jr.’s (older) colleagues had to say about his UFC 282 win.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting