‘Tf are they feeding this kid’: Fighters react to Raul Rosas Jr.’s UFC 282 domination

Raul Rosas Jr. lived up to every bit of the hype accompanying him to the octagon at UFC 282 – and have you heard how young he is?

The 18-year-old Rosas Jr. made quick work of his older rival, Jay Perrin, and then called out UFC President Dana White for a $50,000 bonus so he could buy his mom a minivan to drive him to the UFC Performance Institute.

With a first-round tapout of Perrin via rear-naked choke, Rosas Jr. sets the record as the youngest-ever UFC fighter and starts his career on a very high note.

Here’s what Rosas Jr.’s (older) colleagues had to say about his UFC 282 win.

This kid is the truth — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

Tf are they feeding this kid lol — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 11, 2022

Rojas Jr choked that boy . A star is born for ! #UFC282 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 11, 2022

Hypetrain leaving in 3, 2, 1 ... — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) December 11, 2022

18 years young! Congratulations young man ! #ufc282 — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 11, 2022

He’s gonna be the coolest high schooler ever and he doesn’t even have a license — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 11, 2022

This kid is for real #ufc282 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) December 11, 2022

Seen this kid at the PI on Thursday. He had that champ aura. I'm excited about his future! #ufc282 — Geoff (handzofsteel) Neal (@handzofsteelmma) December 11, 2022

Wow! Super impressive and flawless win for Rosas! Perrin fought out of a tough position a few times but the grappling level of Rosas is higher than most of the UFC roster TODAY! Except the UFC Bantamweight Champ of course #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Next youngest UFC Champion ? #UFC282 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) December 11, 2022