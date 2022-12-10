UFC 282 video: Jairzinho Rozenstruik runs through Chris Daukaus for 23-second knockout

Jairzinho Rozenstruik reminded everyone that he’s one of the most dangerous punchers in the heavyweight division.

The heavyweight slugger needed just 23 seconds to put Chris Daukaus down for the count with a furious knockout at UFC 282 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Watch the blink-and-you-missed-it finish above.

Rozenstruik met Daukaus in the center of the cage and after Daukaus threw the first punch, Rozenstruik popped him with a jab right down the middle that caused Daukaus to retreat. Sensing that Daukaus was hurt, Rozenstruik immediately leaped in with a punch and a knee that put Daukaus on his backside. Lefts and rights crashed into Daukaus as he struggled to stand.

When Daukaus attempted to create some distance, Rozenstruik quickly closed it with a running left to the jaw that flattened Daukaus.

The win snaps a two-fight losing streak for Rozenstruik. His UFC record now stands at 7-4, with all seven of his wins coming by way of knockout. He now owns three UFC knockouts in under 30 seconds, having previously defeated Andrei Arlovski in 29 seconds and Allen Crowder in just nine seconds.

Daukaus suffers his third straight loss, all by knockout. It’s been a rough stretch for Daukaus and brother Kyle, a competitor in the UFC’s middleweight division. Kyle was knocked out in the second round of a fight against Eryk Anders this past Saturday at UFC Orlando and combined the brothers have lost their past five fights by KO/TKO.