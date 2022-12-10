UFC 282 video: 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. makes quick work of Jay Perrin with rear-naked choke in first round

Raul Rosas Jr. was already the youngest fighter to ever compete in the UFC and now he’s the youngest fighter to get a win inside the octagon.

The 18-year-old Contender Series veteran made quick work of Jay Perrin in the featured prelim at UFC 282 as he secured an early takedown and wrapped up a rear-naked choke to earn the submission victory. The end came at just 2:44 in the first round as Rosas lived up to the hype that had been built around the teenager ever since he signed his UFC contract.

Following the win, Rosas made a call to receive a post-fight bonus and his justification might actually deserve some consideration.

“I need $50g’s to get my mom a minivan so she can give me a ride to the [UFC Performance Institute],” Rosas said. “This is crazy but I knew I was going to be here at this age. I’m living the dream.

“I’m doing what I love to do. Tonight, I just came to introduce myself because I’m coming for that belt.”

It didn’t take long for Rosas to close the distance, grab onto Perrin and bring the fight into his world on the ground. The UFC newcomer didn’t show any signs of nerves as he effortlessly took the back and started working for submissions as Perrin did his best to play defense.

Rosas was methodical as he looked for the rear-naked with Perrin doing his best to fight the hands in an effort to break free.

It was ultimately futile as Rosas eventually slipped his arms around the neck to lock up the submission and as soon as he tightened his grip, Perrin had no choice but to tap out.

It’s hard to imagine going to class in high school just recently and then getting a win in the UFC but that’s exactly what Rosas has managed. Of course, given his age it’s tough to imagine the UFC will throw him to the wolves in the deep end of the bantamweight division just yet but he definitely appears to be a prospect worth watching for the future.