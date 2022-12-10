UFC 282 video: Chris Curtis obliterates Joaquin Buckley for second-round knockout

Chris Curtis seemed to be falling behind throughout his middleweight battle with Joaquin Buckley until he closed the show in an instant.

Curtis and Buckley competed in the opening bout on the ESPN2 preliminary card of UFC 282 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Buckley was very active in the first round, and most of the second, seemingly doubling up Curtis’ volume on the feet. After a Buckley body kick attempt was caught, Curtis delivered a blistering left hand that dropped his once teammate before some vicious ground and pound led to referee Jason Herzog calling it at 2:49 of Round 2.

Chris Curtis dropped and jumped on Joaquin Buckley for the second-round finish #UFC282



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/Ubt0fTdXk2

“The Action Man” got back on track after losing a unanimous decision to Jack Hermansson at UFC London in July. Since signing with the UFC, Curtis is 4-1 inside the octagon, which includes stoppages of Brendan Allen and Phil Hawes.

With the loss, Buckley is on a losing streak for the first time in his career.