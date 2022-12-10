UFC 282 live blog: Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

This is the UFC 282 live blog for Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria, the main card featherweight fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

A bout between two top-15 featherweights, the main card opener has the potential to be the best fight of the evening.

Sporting a perfect 15-0 record, the 28-year-old Mitchell has proven to be one of the most dynamic and dangerous grapplers in the division. One of only two men to secure Twisters in the UFC, Mitchell opened eyes with his dominant performance over Edson Barboza in March, establishing “Thug Nasty” as a legitimate threat to the 145-pound title.

Like Mitchell, Topuria is unbeaten in his professional MMA career, with a 12-0 record. Since joining the UFC in 2020, Topuria has rattled off four wins, three by knockout, with his most recent being the most iconic — a brutal KO of Jai Herbert in March that earned Topuria his first Performance of the Night bonus. The 25-year-old “El Matador” will look to build on that performance and move his way into the divisional top 10 with a win on Saturday.

Check out the UFC 282 live blog below.