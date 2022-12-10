UFC 282 live blog: Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis

This is the UFC 282 live blog for Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis, the middleweight main card fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

One of the most popular fighters in the sport, Darren Till has struggled to translate that stardom into in-cage success in recent years. After beginning his MMA career with a sterling 17-0-1 record, Till has lost four of his past five fights, with his lone win in that time coming by split decision against Kelvin Gastelum. If the one-time welterweight title challenger wants to remain a serious contender at 185 pounds, Till needs a big performance on Saturday.

A former KSW welterweight champion, du Plessis joined the UFC in 2020 and has made an immediate impact, scoring big wins over Markus Perez, Trevin Giles, and Brad Tavares. Currently holding the No. 14 spot in the UFC middleweight rankings, the 28-year-old du Plessis hopes to make a statement to the rest of the 185-pound division that he is coming for the title.

Check out the UFC 282 live blog below.