UFC 282 live blog: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono

Follow the UFC 282 live blog for Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono, the featured 180-pound catchweight fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Once considered a top contender on the short list for title contention, Ponzinibbio has had a rough go of things in recent years. After taking two years off from the sport to deal with injuries, Ponzinibbio finally returned to action in 2021 and was promptly knocked out by Li Jingliang. He rebounded with a win over Miguel Baeza, but then dropped two straight split decisions to Geoff Neal and Michel Pereira. Now Ponzinibbio is hoping to get back on track and into the mix at 170 pounds.

A UFC veteran since 2016, Morono was not supposed to compete this weekend, but when an injury forced former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler off the card, Morono was quick to step in for a catchweight bout. Currently riding a four-fight winning streak, Morono hopes a win over Ponzinibbio will finally earn him a spot in the welterweight top 15.

Check out the UFC 282 live blog below.