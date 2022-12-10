UFC 282 live blog: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

This is the UFC 282 live blog for Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, the lightweight co-main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Despite this being only his fourth fight in the UFC, Pimblett has already established himself as one of the biggest stars in all of MMA. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion has made a name for himself on the back of his exciting fighting style and unique personality, and though he’s 3-0 inside the UFC, Jared Gordon represents a notable step up in competition for “The Baddy.”

A UFC fighter since 2017, Gordon has spent most of his time in the promotion at lightweight, where he’s proven to be an incredibly difficult out for anyone. With a 7-4 record in the UFC, Gordon’s losses have come against some of the very best lightweights in the world, and on Saturday, “Flash” hopes to prove that Pimblett is not in that class of fighter.

Check out the UFC 282 live blog below.