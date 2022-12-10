Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas in the works for UFC 285 in March

Flyweights Viviane Araujo and Amanda Ribas are expected to clash at the upcoming UFC 285 card scheduled on March 4 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Saturday.

Ribas is set to return after originally being booked against Tracy Cortez at UFC Orlando. Unfortunately, the bout was scrapped after Cortez suffered an illness that prevented her from competing.

Now Ribas will return to action at UFC 285 as she continues competing in the 125-pound division after spending most of her career at strawweight. Ribas is coming off a split decision loss to one-time title challenger Katlyn Chookagian in her last outing in May.

As for Araujo, she’s also looking to get back in the win column after dropping a decision to Alexa Grasso in her first main event fight in October. Overall, Araujo has gone 3-2 in her past five fights, including wins over Montana De La Rosa, Roxanne Modafferi, and Andrea Lee.

The upcoming UFC 285 card was just recently announced so no main event has been booked yet, but expect more bouts to be added in the coming weeks.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report