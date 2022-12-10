 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 282 Embedded, Episode 6: ‘I’m going to feel bad breaking his jaw’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
In the final episode, the fighters cut their final pounds before UFC 282 weigh-ins, Paddy gets a gift from the Padres, and the fighters participate in official and ceremonial weigh-ins.

