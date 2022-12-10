Danny Sabatello ‘pissed off’ after Bellator 289: ‘I don’t know how the f*** I lost that fight’

Danny Sabatello doesn’t agree with the scoring of his Bellator 289 main event.

After months of trash talk, Sabatello’s bid to win Bellator’s $1 million bantamweight grand prix ended in disappointing fashion on Friday when he lost a narrow split decision to Raufeon Stots in the bracket’s semifinals. Sabatello controlled long stretches of the action with his wrestling and grappling game, however he failed to mount much effective offense and Stots ultimately won on damage.

Judges Bryan Miner and Eric Colon scored the contest 48-47 for Stots, while judge Doug Crosby awarded a dissenting 50-45 score in favor of Sabatello.

And to put it mildly, Sabatello just can’t understand what Miner and Colon were watching.

“[I’m] pissed off,” Sabatello said. “I think I won that fight. My team thinks I won that fight. Obviously I take full responsibility for the loss. Anytime you loss a decision, you could’ve obviously stopped the other guy and won by stoppage, whether it’s KO or submission.

“But I don’t know how the f*** I lost that fight. I don’t know how the f*** I lost that fight. I think the judges f***** this one. I don’t know how one judge has it 50-45, I win every single f****** round, and then the guy sitting next to him has me lose a close fight. Doesn’t f****** make sense to me.”

Watch Sabatello’s complete post-fight comments above.