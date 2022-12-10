 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Most ignorant judging I’ve seen’: Fighters react to odd 50-45 scorecard for Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
Bellator MMA

Bellator 289’s main event didn’t end in any old split decision.

Following months of heated build-up, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots fended off the wrestling of Danny Sabatello to walk away victorious in Friday’s headlining bout at Bellator 289 and advance to the finals of Bellator’s $1 million bantamweight grand prix. Judges Bryan Miner and Eric Colon scored the contest 48-47 for Stots, however more than a few eyebrows were raised when the lone dissenting scorecard was read off — a 50-45 in favor of Sabatello awarded by controversial veteran judge Doug Crosby.

The clean sweep on Crosby’s scorecard for the losing fighter instantly set off a barrage of criticism and confusion among the MMA community, with many fighters such as UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and top contender Derek Brunson adding their voices to the conversation.

Check out how the MMA world reacted to Bellator 289’s peculiar scoring below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting