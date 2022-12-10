MMA Fighting has Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo live round-by-round updates for the boxing clash which takes place Saturday at Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea.

The main event is expected to begin around 10 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view.

Manny Pacquiao competes for the first time since retiring from professional boxing in 2021 following a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugás. One of the greatest professional boxers of all-time, the 43-year-old Pacquiao compiled a 62-8-2 career record while becoming the only boxer in history to win 12 major titles in eight different weight classes.

DK Yoo is a South Korean martial artist who will be making his debut in the boxing ring.

The Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo clash will be a six-round exhibition fight.

Check out Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo main event live blog below.

