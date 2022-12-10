UFC 282 start time, TV schedule for Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

The UFC 282 start time and TV schedule for the Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev fight card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on three different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a three-fight early preliminary card at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, headlined by a featherweight fight between Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez. Both fighters have lost two of their past three fights.

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow

The prelims continue on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET with the debut of the youngest UFC fighter on the roster in 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. He will headline this portion of the card against Jay Perrin in a bantamweight contest.

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

The card becomes pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET with a contest between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev on tap to decide who will win the vacant light heavyweight championship. Paddy Pimblett also makes his PPV debut on the main card and undefeated prospects Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria kick things off in a featherweight contest.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono

Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria