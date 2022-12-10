 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 282 Results: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282
Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will clash i the UFC 282 main event Saturday night.
Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MMA Fighting has UFC 282 results for the Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev event, live blogs of all the main card fights, and more from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will clash for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. Jiri Prochazka vacated the championship with a recent shoulder injury.

Paddy Pimblett will face Jared Gordon in a lightweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC 282 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono

Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow

