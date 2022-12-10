UFC 282 Results: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

MMA Fighting has UFC 282 results for the Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev event, live blogs of all the main card fights, and more from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.
In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will clash for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. Jiri Prochazka vacated the championship with a recent shoulder injury.
Paddy Pimblett will face Jared Gordon in a lightweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out UFC 282 results below.
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono
Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)
Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
