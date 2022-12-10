UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live watch party for Saturday’s UFC 282 event, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and serves as the final pay-per-view event of 2022 for the UFC. The main event will see former champion Jan Blachowicz take on Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as Alexander K. Lee and Bloody Elbow’s Kristen King to watch along for the stacked UFC 282 main card live as it happens.

UFC 282 also includes a highly anticipated lightweight co-main event matchup between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon.

In the featured bout, Santiago Ponzinibbio takes on short notice opponent Alex Morono in a 180-pound catchweight bout. Prior to that, one-time UFC title challenger Darren Till looks to get back on track against the surging Dricus Du Plessis.

Opening the main card is a pivotal featherweight matchup between undefeated fighters Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 282 Watch Party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT in the video above.