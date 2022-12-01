UFC Orlando full fight video: Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson defuses dangerous Vicente Luque at UFC 244

Watch Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque full fight video to see “Wonderboy” show off his famous striking skills at UFC 244 on Nov. 2, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Coming off of a shocking knockout loss to Anthony Pettis, Thompson had a lot to prove and a hungry fighter coming to take the number next to his name. Vicente Luque was one of the hottest names in the 170-pound division heading into UFC 244, with six straight wins including five by knockout or submission. Would Wonderboy be the signature win that Luque needed to vault himself to a title shot?

It wasn’t to be for Luque as he was systematically added to the list of fighters unable to solve Thompson’s puzzling striking style. The two-time title challenger outworked Luque for three rounds, winning a unanimous decision and earning a pair of 30-26 scores on the judges’ cards.

Thompson has gone just 1-2 since, but has the chance to knock off another up-and-comer this Saturday when he takes on Kevin Holland in the welterweight main event of UFC Orlando.