Heck of a Morning: Would a Conor McGregor vs. Artem Lobov fight be big business for the UFC?

There are alleged legal ramifications surrounding their current relationship, but hypothetically speaking, if the UFC could somehow put together a fight between seemingly former friends Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov, could that be a massive drawing fight for the promotion?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes listener questions, which includes the potential box office appeal for a McGregor vs. Lobov matchup if it could somehow get made in 2023. Additionally, topics include Jorge Masvidal’s recent interview with MMA Fighting, Glover Teixeira’s spot in the light heavyweight title picture, the UFC Orlando main event between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland, the Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas matchup on Saturday’s card, and more.

