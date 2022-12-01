‘Reug Reug’ vs. Jasur Mirzamukhamedov moved to ONE on Prime Video 5, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Janet Todd unification bout off

“Reug Reug” will be needed a little earlier than expected.

The popular ONE Championship heavyweight — a.k.a. Oumar Kane — now fights Jasur Mirzamukhamedov Friday at ONE on Prime Video 5 in Manila, Philippines, a rescheduling from ONE Championship 164, which takes place Saturday in Singapore.

ONE announced the change Thursday, following Allycia Hellen Rodrigues being forced to withdraw from ONE on Prime Video 5 due to a positive test for COVID-19. Rodrigues, the reigning atomweight Muay Thai champion, was scheduled to fight interim champion Janet Todd in a unification bout on the main card. Their fight has officially been postponed.

Reug Reug has been a hit with ONE so far, winning three of his first four fights for the promotion, all by knockout. In his most recent outing, he rebounded from a loss to Kirill Grishenko with a second-round TKO of Batradz Gazzaev at ONE Championship 161 this past September.

The undefeated Mirzamukhamedov makes his second appearance in the ONE cage on Friday. The Uzbek fighter improved to 6-0 as a pro at ONE Championship 158 this past June, where he defeated Duke Didier by split decision.

ONE on Prime Video 5 proceeds with two title fights on the main card as two-division champion Reinier de Ridder defends his light heavyweight title against Anatoly Malykhin in the headliner and Kade Ruotolo defends his ONE lightweight submission grappling title against Matheus Gabriel in the co-main event.