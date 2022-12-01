Amanda Ribas explains bouncing between flyweight and strawweight: ‘I want to stay in both’

Amanda Ribas wants to return to strawweight at some point in 2023, but the main reason why she’s still “taking risks” and asking for fights at flyweight is to be ready for quick turnaround bouts.

After facing Tracy Cortez in a flyweight bout at Saturday’s UFC Orlando, for example, the Brazilian talent would love to be part of UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 21.

“I can win nicely against her and still move down because I still want to fight at 115,” Ribas said on this week’s episode of Trocação Franca. “I feel strong at strawweight, so I want to fight there at least once next year. I want to stay in both. The good thing about flyweight is that I can still take a fight in two weeks if the UFC wants, so that’s great.”

Ribas — No. 9 at strawweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — dropped a split decision to top-ranked flyweight Katlyn Chookagian in her most recent appearance, a fight she took despite a serious biceps injury that required surgery. Back to action in Orlando, Ribas feels she’s a better version of herself now.

“When we have losses that close we can see many little details we can fix, and I’ve tried to fix them for this fight,” Ribas said. “That was great for me. [The loss] was stuck [in my throat] when I first got back to training because I couldn’t immediately fix the things I knew I did wrong in the fight, but I’m feeling better now because I have done it. And it’s such an important fight, fighting Tracy after a loss and a surgery.”

Cortez is a highly touted prospect after a perfect 4-0 start in the promotion. Yet, Ribas plans to confuse her inside the cage, exploring takedowns if Cortez chooses to stand — but ready to go the opposite direction.

“She’s winning her fights well, she’s well-ranked, so I think it’s another great opportunity the UFC has offered me,” Ribas said. “I’m jumping all-in with everything I got. It’s a boring game because she’s a wrestler and her some striking, but it’s a good match-up for me because I too like to grapple. Let’s see how this unfolds.

“I think she will try to trade with me but thank God my striking is way better now and I hope to show it.”