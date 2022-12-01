Between the Links: Jiri Prochazka vacates, next for Kayla Harrison, Pereira vs. Chimaev, UFC Orlando

The final UFC pay-per-view of 2022 will be capped off by the crowning of a brand new light heavyweight champion now that Jiri Prochazka is out of the picture for the time being.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses Prochazka’s decision to vacate the light heavyweight title after an injury forced him out of the UFC 282 main event, Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev fighting for the vacant title, and whether or not it was the right choice.

Additionally, topics include the PFL World Championship pay-per-view event this past Friday, grading the promotion on how it all went, what’s next for Kayla Harrison following her loss to Larissa Pacheco, the new feud between UFC champ Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev, UFC Orlando headlined by Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Eric “New York Ric” Jackman.

Watch the show live at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which canl be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.