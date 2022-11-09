 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 281 press conference staredowns

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Alex Pereira locked eyes and didn’t budge for several seconds as they did their first staredown for UFC 281.

The two shared a few words, and Adesanya motioned to the crowd that his challenge, who defeated him twice in the kickboxing ring, was all talk. The tension didn’t escalate to physical confrontation, however.

The middleweights faced off last following Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference for the pay-per-view event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Also squaring off was the co-main event between champ Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili. Esparza was roundly booed during the press conference.

Check out full highlights of the UFC 281 press conference staredowns from Wednesday’s press conference in the video above.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting