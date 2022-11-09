 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No Bets Barred: Can Israel Adesanya finally defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 281?

By Jed Meshew and connerburks
UFC 281 Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 281 is here with two title fights, a potential Fight of the Year contender, and a bevy of other bouts, and you know what that means: the No Bets Barred boys are here to cover all the betting angles on the card!

First, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew celebrate the return of Flyweight Unders at UFC Vegas 64 before jumping into some in-depth analysis for the middleweight title grudge match between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, the strawweight title tilt between Carla Esparza and Weili Zhang, and the lightweight barnburner between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. In the end, Conner and Jed end up with nearly two dozen bets, including a number of underdog plays, an especially juicy parlay, and Jed once again shoving All-In on one fighter.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.

