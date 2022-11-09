No Bets Barred: Can Israel Adesanya finally defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 281?

UFC 281 is here with two title fights, a potential Fight of the Year contender, and a bevy of other bouts, and you know what that means: the No Bets Barred boys are here to cover all the betting angles on the card!

First, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew celebrate the return of Flyweight Unders at UFC Vegas 64 before jumping into some in-depth analysis for the middleweight title grudge match between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, the strawweight title tilt between Carla Esparza and Weili Zhang, and the lightweight barnburner between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. In the end, Conner and Jed end up with nearly two dozen bets, including a number of underdog plays, an especially juicy parlay, and Jed once again shoving All-In on one fighter.

