UFC 282 official poster released

Light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka and ex-titleholder Glover Teixeira will run back their thrilling first meeting at UFC 282.

The UFC on Tuesday released the official poster for the event, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The event’s main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

The poster can be seen below.

Prochazka and Teixeira first fought in June at UFC 275. In a thrilling five-round “Fight of the Year” contender, the light heavyweights battled back and forth before Prochazka seized a rear-naked choke submission.

Prochazka called the performance one of the worst of his career, while Teixeira conceded a mistake in initiating the grappling exchange that led to his submission loss.

In most betting lines, the incumbent champ is around a -200 favorite to retain the belt.

UFC 282 is co-headlined by a light heavyweight meeting between former champ Jan Blachowicz and surging contender Magomed Ankalaev.

Here is UFC 282’s full fight card:

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10:00 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva