UFC 282 official poster released

Light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka and ex-titleholder Glover Teixeira will run back their thrilling first meeting at UFC 282.
The UFC on Tuesday released the official poster for the event, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The event’s main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
The poster can be seen below.
Prochazka and Teixeira first fought in June at UFC 275. In a thrilling five-round “Fight of the Year” contender, the light heavyweights battled back and forth before Prochazka seized a rear-naked choke submission.
Prochazka called the performance one of the worst of his career, while Teixeira conceded a mistake in initiating the grappling exchange that led to his submission loss.
In most betting lines, the incumbent champ is around a -200 favorite to retain the belt.
UFC 282 is co-headlined by a light heavyweight meeting between former champ Jan Blachowicz and surging contender Magomed Ankalaev.
Here is UFC 282’s full fight card:
Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10:00 p.m. ET)
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET)
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva
Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman
