‘About damn time’: Fighters react to Cain Velasquez being granted bail in attempted murder case

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier was among fighters to celebrate Cain Velasquez’s upcoming release from jail after a judge granted him bail in his attempted murder case.

Cormier, one of Velasquez’s closest teammates at American Kickboxing Academy, joined others from the team and other UFC veterans in reacting to ex-heavyweight champ’s fortune.

Velasquez, 40, had spent eight months in jail after his arrest and was denied bail on three separate occasions. His high-profile attorney, Mark Geragos, was unable to convince the court the former UFC champ was not a danger to the public given allegations that he engaged in a high-speed chase through crowded city streets and shot several times into a car carrying a man accused of molesting his son.

But on Tuesday, after one day of testimony from officers who took Velasquez into custody and the denial of a motion to drop Velasquez’s attempted murder charges, judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez $1 million bail.

Here’s how fighters reacted to Velasquez’s legal news.

Cain Velasquez has been granted bail #freecainvelasquez . Welcome home CAIN — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 8, 2022