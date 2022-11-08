Alex Pereira takes shot at Israel Adesanya, says champ ‘won’t freeze me’ at UFC 281

With only a few days left before UFC 281, Alex Pereira is still taking shots at Israel Adesanya.

On Saturday, Pereira challenges Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 280, in a trilogy fight that is years in the making. Following both men’s wins at UFC 276, Pereira became the No. 1 middleweight contender which prompted Adesanya to say that Pereira was “going to get frozen, like Elsa,” so when the middleweight challenger ran into someone dressed in an Elsa costume on the streets of New York City this week, “Poatan” took the opportunity to call back to Adesanya’s previous threat.

This is not the first time Pereira mocked Adesanya’s Disney-themed trash talk, and with fight week finally upon them, Pereira is not letting off the gas, saying that he believes Adesanya did not want to take this fight and that the champion is “mentally shook” due to his previous defeats, including Pereira’s infamous knockout of “The Last Stylebender” in what would become the final fight of Adesanya’s kickboxing career.

UFC 281 takes place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.